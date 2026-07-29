PM Modi Urges Ministries to Break Silos, Focus on Citizen-Centric Governance

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked government departments to work in closer coordination and adopt a citizen-centric approach while reviewing the performance and future agenda of key ministries during a high-level meeting at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The meeting, attended by the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office and Secretaries to the Government, reviewed the action agenda of ministries and departments dealing with Finance and Economy, Commerce and Industry, and Technology sectors. Officials also discussed progress, implementation challenges and future priorities as part of efforts to advance the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Calling for greater teamwork, Modi urged ministries to break administrative silos and function as an integrated system to improve governance and deliver better outcomes. He said every policy and decision should be guided by the interests and aspirations of the people.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to strengthen India's technological capabilities, stressing that investments in infrastructure should be matched by efforts to develop indigenous technologies and build self-reliance in critical sectors.

Describing energy security as closely linked to national security, economic stability and citizens' welfare, Modi called for accelerated efforts to expand domestic energy capacity, encourage innovation and diversify energy sources.

Emphasising the growing importance of digital technologies, the Prime Minister stressed the need to strengthen cybersecurity and remain vigilant against emerging cyber threats. He also encouraged greater participation of startups, young innovators and entrepreneurs in building a robust cybersecurity ecosystem.

Modi further asked ministries to communicate major government initiatives more effectively to counter misinformation and unfounded fears. He also called for stronger collaboration between educational institutions and industry to develop courses that equip students with skills required for emerging and future industries.