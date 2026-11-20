Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on 20th November sought a written assurance from the Centre that the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project would not be imposed on indigenous communities against their wishes.

The APCC has asked the Centre to provide a clear written commitment that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project will not proceed against the informed wishes of affected indigenous communities.

The opposition party has also called for the suspension of disputed pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities until meaningful consultations, legally mandated procedures and independent assessments are completed.

In its statement, the APCC said Shah's visit should go beyond ceremonial engagements and official announcements. It called for concrete decisions, written assurances and time-bound commitments on issues affecting Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress has raised concerns over protests in the Siang region and the deployment of security personnel in areas opposing the proposed dam on the Siang River.

The party has sought a review of arrests, FIRs and allegations of excessive force against demonstrators. It has also urged Shah to meet representatives of the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), affected villagers and civil society organisations.

The demands form part of a wider appeal to the Union Home Minister to address concerns involving indigenous rights, infrastructure development, unemployment, law and order and constitutional safeguards.

APCC General Secretary Kon Jirjo Jotham said people expected "accountability, transparency and meaningful action" on several unresolved issues affecting the state.

The party maintained that the Home Minister's visit should produce specific commitments rather than remain limited to official engagements and announcements.

The Congress has also urged Shah to address allegations of corruption in highway projects and concerns surrounding contracts allegedly awarded to family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Apart from the Siang project, the APCC has called for attention to a Supreme Court-directed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations related to the award of contracts to family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The party has placed infrastructure development, unemployment, law and order and constitutional safeguards among the issues requiring attention during Shah's visit.

With the visit scheduled from 20th November to 22nd November, the Congress has called for direct engagement with affected communities and time-bound decisions on its demands.