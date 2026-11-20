Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has offered dialogue with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and other stakeholders over opposition to the proposed Shillong Peak ropeway project, as an indefinite sit-in protest entered its 14th day on Thursday

The Joint Action Committee Against the Shillong Ropeway Project has been leading an indefinite sit-in against the proposed development.

The protest has drawn support from women's organisations across Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills. Women from Jaiaw, Mawlai and other localities in Shillong have also joined the demonstration.

The Joint Action Committee Against the Shillong Ropeway Project has been leading an indefinite sit-in against the proposed development.

The protest has drawn support from women's organisations across Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills. Women from Jaiaw, Mawlai and other localities in Shillong have also joined the demonstration.

The demonstration has received participation from women's organisations representing several districts of Meghalaya.

Groups from Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills have joined the opposition. Women from Jaiaw, Mawlai and other parts of Shillong have also participated.

Their involvement has broadened the protest beyond the immediate location of the sit-in, bringing together participants concerned about the protection of land, particularly Lum Shyllong.

The participating organisations have called for collective opposition to the proposed ropeway project. The government’s willingness to engage with the JAC and other stakeholders provides an opportunity for discussions over the concerns surrounding the proposed Shillong Peak ropeway project.

However, the indefinite sit-in had entered its 14th day on Thursday, indicating that opposition to the project remained active.

The concerns raised by protesters include land protection and possible shortcomings associated with the proposed development.