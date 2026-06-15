Arunachal Cultural Icons Honoured with National Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has achieved significant national recognition in the performing arts, with two prominent cultural figures, Rumi Taki and Domin Karbak, being honoured by India's apex cultural body, the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Ms Rumi Taki has been conferred the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for her exceptional contributions to folk theatre and traditional folk dance. This national award specifically celebrates outstanding young artists who demonstrate immense talent and dedication to preserving and promoting India's diverse regional traditions.

Meanwhile, Shri Domin Karbak received the esteemed Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. The honour recognises his lifelong dedication to safeguarding, enriching, and promoting the indigenous cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring traditional art forms remain vital to the state's identity.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu led the state in congratulating the awardees, hailing their achievements as a milestone that brings immense pride to the region. Well-wishers noted that the national accolades highlight Arunachal Pradesh's growing footprint on India’s cultural stage. It is hoped that their success will inspire a new generation of local practitioners to engage with and preserve the Northeast's rich, irreplaceable artistic legacy.