Arunachal Democratic Party Demands Enquiry Into Illegal Mining

Itanagar: Addressing a press meet, the Arunachal Democratic Party of the state of Arunachal Pradesh has demanded an enquiry into the alleged illegal coal mining activities going on in the Changlang district of the state.

The Arunachal Democratic Party demanded that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh constitute an enquiry committee against illegal coal mining underway in Changlang district. ADP general secretary Kipa Natung, while addressing a pressmeet on Sunday, claimed that the state’s Namchik-Namphuk coal mine is under threat due to illegal activities despite being a revenue resource for the hill state.

Although coal extraction was suspended by the Supreme Court of India in 2012 with the declaration that 204 coal block allocations made from 1993 to 2011 as illegal and arbitrary, coal mining is going on, which is a total violation of the SC directive, he pointed out.

Though the district administration had formed an Anti-Rat Hole Mining Oversight Committee to check illegal mining at different sub-divisions, it submitted a false report claiming that there were no illegal activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, he claimed.

The ADP team met mining director Tasar Talar to ascertain the fact, who denied any illegal coal mining, Natung said. A formal complaint has also been lodged with the Special Investigation Cell against the committee members besides SDO (mining), RFO, police station OC and assistant mining division officer of Kharsang sub-division of the district, he disclosed.