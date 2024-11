Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The water current of the Brahmaputra swept away three youths at Madhyam Khanda Ghat in Guwahati today when they were bathing after the emersion of a Kali idol. The SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel rescued two of the youths and fished out the body of the third youth.

