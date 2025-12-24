Arunachal Deputy CM Highlights Consumer Rights on National Consumer Rights Day

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday underscored the significance of consumer rights, stressing the state government’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and accountability in the marketplace.
Speaking on National Consumer Rights Day, Mein said that an informed and aware consumer is central to good governance and a strong, resilient economy.
“We remain dedicated to protecting the rights of consumers and ensuring that the marketplace operates with fairness and transparency. When consumers are empowered, it strengthens the entire system,” he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness among citizens, ensuring that every resident of Arunachal Pradesh understands and can exercise their consumer rights.
Every year on December 24, India marks National Consumer Day to remind people about the importance of consumer rights and the protections available to them. The day also marks the anniversary of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, which received the President’s approval on this date and set up a full framework to safeguard the rights of consumers.
National Consumer Day is a chance to reflect on how informed and aware consumers help make the marketplace fairer and more accountable for everyone.