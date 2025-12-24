Assam Rifles Celebrates National Farmers Day in Pumao, Highlights Jhoom Kheti and Traditional Practices

Pumao: Assam Rifles on Tuesday marked National Farmers Day in Pumao in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district to honour the contribution of farmers.
The programme which focused on Jhoom Kheti -- the traditional shifting cultivation method practiced in the hilly areas -- highlighted its role in sustaining local livelihoods while promoting environmentally sustainable farming practices.
People present on the occasion, witnessed demonstrations of traditional food preparation and cooking techniques using locally grown produce, underscoring both the nutritional and cultural value of Arunachal Pradesh’s agricultural heritage.
A total of 34 civilians, including local farmers, alongside 18 Assam Rifles personnel attended the programme which helped strengthen civil–Assam Rifles relations and reaffirmed respect for farmers as the backbone of the rural economy.
Such initiatives helps Assam Rifles to raise awareness about traditional farming methods and encourage sustainable agriculture in remote and hilly regions of the state.