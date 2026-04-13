Arunachal finishes 5th at Khelo India Tribal Games, says Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday praised the state’s athletes for their impressive performance at the 1st Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, where they secured the fifth position overall.
He said Arunachal Pradesh also emerged as the best-performing state from the Northeast at the event held in Chhattisgarh.
“Our athletes have made Arunachal Pradesh immensely proud by securing the 5th position among 30 States and UTs,” Khandu said.
The state contingent won a total of 11 medals, including six gold, one silver and four bronze.
“Our athletes delivered an outstanding performance, winning 11 medals — a true reflection of their dedication, discipline, and fighting spirit,” he added.
The Chief Minister said it was an honour to attend the flag-in and felicitation ceremony of the contingent and congratulated the athletes, coaches and officials for bringing laurels to the state.