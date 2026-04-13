Assam moves SC against bail relief to Pawan Khera

Guwahati: The Assam government has moved the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court order granting transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to his remarks against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
As per reports, the petition was filed on Sunday and is likely to be heard this week.
On April 10, the Telangana High Court granted Khera one-week transit anticipatory bail, giving him time to approach a competent court in Assam for relief. The court said his apprehension of arrest appeared reasonable, without commenting on the merits of the case.
The court also directed that in the event of arrest, Khera should be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties. It also asked him to cooperate with the investigation, appear before the investigating officer when required, and not leave the country without prior permission.
Khera was also asked to exercise restraint in making public statements related to the case.
The case was registered after Khera alleged that the Chief Minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, had multiple passports and foreign assets that were not disclosed in the election affidavit for the April 9 Assembly polls.
Following the remarks, a case was filed at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to false statements and cheating.
Khera had approached the Telangana High Court on April 7 seeking protection from arrest.