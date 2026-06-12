Arunachal Fisheries Department Faces Allegations of Rs 300 Crore Scam Over ‘Ghost Ponds’ Claims

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Department has come under scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities amounting to around Rs 300 crore, with claims that funds were diverted through fictitious projects and non-existent ponds.

The allegations were raised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which claimed that several “ghost ponds” were shown in official records to misuse government funds meant for fisheries development. The group alleged that projects existed only on paper, while money was released without proper verification.

According to the JAC, suspected irregularities have been reported in multiple districts, including Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri, where questions have been raised over the implementation of fisheries schemes and financial approvals.

The claims have prompted demands for a detailed and transparent investigation into the matter. The committee has urged the state government to identify those responsible and ensure strict action if any wrongdoing is established.

Authorities are examining the allegations, while officials linked to the department have maintained that facts must be verified through proper inquiry before conclusions are drawn. The controversy has intensified debate over monitoring mechanisms and accountability in the execution of government-funded development projects in the state.