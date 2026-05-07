Charge Sheet Filed Against ACS Officer Ashwini Kumar Doley in Sivasagar Zilla Parishad Financial Irregularities Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell has filed a charge sheet against ACS officer Ashwini Kumar Doley in connection with alleged financial irregularities, marking a significant development in the case.

According to official sources, the multi-page charge sheet was submitted before the Special Judge’s Court on Wednesday. The case pertains to allegations of financial misconduct during Doley’s tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sivasagar Zilla Parishad.

The charge sheet also names members of Doley’s team, indicating a broader scope of investigation into the alleged scam. The action follows an extensive probe carried out by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, which earlier conducted search operations at multiple locations.

During raids at Doley’s residences in Guwahati and Sivasagar, officials reportedly seized numerous documents along with cash, which now form part of the evidence submitted before the court.

The case revolves around alleged financial irregularities and misuse of official position, though detailed charges are expected to be examined during the course of legal proceedings.

With the filing of the charge sheet, the matter is set to move forward in the judicial process, as the court will now take cognisance of the allegations and proceed in accordance with the law.

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