Arunachal Police Form SIT to Investigate Alleged Assault on Rapper UNB

Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged assault on Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, in Lower Dibang Valley district.

As per police, the special team comprises DSP-rank officers and has been tasked with identifying and arresting those allegedly involved. Police teams have also launched searches across the state, while two vehicles suspected to have been used in the incident have been identified.

UNB and his manager, Deep Dhar, were allegedly assaulted near Tiwari Gaon while returning to Roing after the Anini Winter Festival 5.0, where UNB performed as the Day 1 headliner on 19th September . Dhar alleged that two vehicles followed their car for nearly an hour before intercepting them, after which the attackers allegedly damaged the vehicle with rods and assaulted them

UNB suffered injuries to his head and face, including swelling around one eye, while Dhar sustained a nose injury. Both were medically examined and reported to be stable.

Police said the remote location, lack of eyewitnesses and poor mobile connectivity have posed challenges to the investigation. An FIR has been registered under Sections 126(2), 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who assured him of prompt intervention and necessary action.