Sikkimese Rapper UNB Allegedly Attacked by Group in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: The Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, was allegedly attacked by a group of eight to 10 men near Tiwari Gaon in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred while the rapper was returning from the Anini Winter Festival 5.0. The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and the identities of those involved remain unclear.

As per to Dhar, the team was travelling towards Roing at around 6 pm when two vehicles, an Innova and a Bolero, allegedly registered in Assam, followed their car for nearly an hour before intercepting them.

Dhar alleged that the attackers struck their vehicle with rods before assaulting him and UNB.

UNB reportedly sustained injuries to his head and face, including swelling around one eye, while Dhar suffered an injury to his nose. Both were taken for medical examination and were reported to be in stable condition. Their vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

The matter was reported to Roing Police Station at around 7:50 pm. Police subsequently visited the reported location and began examining the available evidence and information as part of the investigation.