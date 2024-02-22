Arunachal Pradesh: Anomalies Unveiled in PDS Distribution Spark State Commission's Intervention

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: The Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSC) has started the following allegations of distribution under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) in Padu village of Arunachal Pradesh which under Mariang sub-division of Upper Siang district. Following a complaint which was filed by a total of 51 ration card holders, including a Fair Price Shop(FPS), the commission as a result has ordered a full update on the matter from Yingkiong DC there. The shocked residents in the Padu village have accused the officials of gross irregularities in the distribution of PDS rice, especially to new and existing ration card holders.

The complaint also highlights that although the 51 existing families were not entitled to food stamps, they were also allegedly deprived of their quota, which was instead given to 89 new card holders, a they report that they are not yet listed on the official table. Initiated by Padu Apara village chairperson Sor Perme Tayeng, the affected families have demanded accountability from concerned officials including Mariang's Circle Officer (Mopom), District Food and Civil Supplies Officer and Mariang Additional Deputy Commissioner include Alleged systematic failure to adhere to selection criteria, resulting in selection of beneficiaries resulting the misappropriation of food preferences.

However the complaint highlights incidents where entitlements of eligible ration card holders for the months October 2023 to January 2024 were allegedly diverted to new beneficiaries, even though valid cards were registered till May 2024. Dy. Commissioner of Yingqiong and ADC Mariang, the shocked lament the lack of discipline by the concerned authorities.

The dispute results a widespread procedure of flaws in the PDS process, according to a directive issued by the Yingkiong(Deputy Food and Civil Supplies Officer) in the year October 2022. The involvement of the State Food Commission was a major step towards addressing the concerns of the aggrieved in Padugram and uprooting any administrative oversight in the PDS distribution process. As it takes a lead, the residents of Padu village still hopes that the traditional grievances of unstructured distribution of essential food items will be sorted out.