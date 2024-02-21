Assam: Hailakandi Student Detained After Leaking Question Paper On WhatsApp

HAILAKANDI: In a tragic turn of events, a student was detained by the Hailakandi police in Assam on Wednesday.
The student was detained by the cops after an alleged question paper leak incident surfaced during the ongoing higher secondary examination.
According to reports, the accused student leaked the Modern Indian Language (Bengali) question paper on WhatsApp after the examination commenced.
The question paper along with its answers was reportedly leaked over WhatsApp in the midst of the exam. Thereafter, the police took stock of the incident and took stern action by detaining the perpetrator.
The cops also confiscated a mobile phone from his possession, which he had somehow managed to sneak into the exam centre.
As per available information, the exchange of question papers and answers was taking place in a WhatsApp group named 'HSSC'. The group had 10 members in it.
A probe has been initiated in the aftermath of the incident and more details are awaited.
The question paper leak comes in the wake of the government introducing a bill with stringent measures included to curb malpractices during examinations, during the Budget session of the Assam assembly.
On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika tabled the Assam Public Examination Bill (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment), 2024 on the very first day of the Budget session.
All the government-conducted examinations including Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, Gauhati High Court examinations, State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) direct recruitment for Grade III and Grade IV examinations, etc falls under the provision of this bill.
In addition to it, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examinations, and others will also fall under its jurisdiction.
Notably, the aforementioned bill was approved by the Assam cabinet earlier in January this year.