Assam: Hailakandi Student Detained After Leaking Question Paper On WhatsApp

HAILAKANDI: In a tragic turn of events, a student was detained by the Hailakandi police in Assam on Wednesday.

The student was detained by the cops after an alleged question paper leak incident surfaced during the ongoing higher secondary examination.

According to reports, the accused student leaked the Modern Indian Language (Bengali) question paper on WhatsApp after the examination commenced.

The question paper along with its answers was reportedly leaked over WhatsApp in the midst of the exam. Thereafter, the police took stock of the incident and took stern action by detaining the perpetrator.