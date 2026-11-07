Arunachal Pradesh: Anti-Siang Dam Protest March Reaches Assam

Guwahati: An ongoing protest march against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh entered Assam’s Dhemaji district on Friday,drawing support from several organisations in Jonai.

The march, organised by the Adi Galo Welfare Society (AGWS), began on 4th November from Geku village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district and reached Jonai through Ruksin after passing through several areas of the state.

The protesters were welcomed by members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, among other organisations.

AJP general secretary Chittaranjan Basumatary expressed solidarity with the protesters and criticised the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government over the proposed mega dam. He argued that the project could have serious consequences for the region’s environment, livelihoods, indigenous culture and traditional way of life.

Questioning the rationale behind the project, Basumatary referred to China’s proposed 60,000-MW hydropower project at Medog and said the Siang Valley should not be targeted in the name of development. He also stressed that the concerns and consent of affected communities must be taken into consideration.

AJYCP central finance secretary Gyan Sharma also opposed the project, assuring the protesters of his organisation’s support for the Adi community’s movement.

The AGWS said the march was organised in response to the state government's alleged failure to address repeated demands for the release of individuals detained during the anti-dam movement and the withdrawal of security forces deployed in Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the project, the release of detained people, withdrawal of FIRs against 48 youths, revocation of suspension orders and peaceful dialogue with the government.

Indigenous communities, particularly the Adi and Galo tribes, have raised concerns that the proposed project could submerge 27 to 32 villages, displace over 1.5 lakh people and destroy ancestral lands, forests and cultural heritage. The protesters have warned that their democratic movement will continue until their demands are addressed.