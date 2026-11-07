Tengakhat OIL Explosion: Death Toll Rises to Three After Injured Worker Succumbs

Guwahati: The death toll in the fire after an explosion at an Oil India Limited facility in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, has risen to three after another injured worker, Rupam Gogoi, died at a private hospital in Guwahati on 7th November .

Gogoi, a resident of Chabua in Dibrugarh district, had sustained critical injuries in the incident and was shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment. He breathed his last at around 11 am on Saturday.

The explosion occurred at OIL’s Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) premises in Tengakhat on 6th November reportedly in the crude oil storage area, triggering a massive fire that left several workers seriously injured.

The first victim was identified as Raju Dutta, who was reportedly thrown away by the impact of the explosion. Another injured worker, Tapas Gogoi aged 40, a resident of Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh, later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dibrugarh at around 3 am today.

With Rupam Gogoi’s death, the total number of fatalities has climbed to three.

Five injured employees were i identified as Sailen Gogoi aged 45, Tapas Gogoi aged 40, Kumud Gogoi aged 38, Golap Dutta aged 58 and Indra Gogoi aged 40. They were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The injured workers were reportedly employed by Mumbai-based Spectron Engineers Private Limited, a company engaged by OIL.

After the explosion, fire brigade and emergency services team rushed to the site and launched firefighting operations to bring the fire under control. However, the exact cause of the explosion and subsequent fire is yet to be established.

Further details regarding the condition of the other injured workers and the investigation are awaited.