Arunachal Pradesh: Anti-Tobacco Campaign Organised in Roing

Roing: An operation was carried out by the authorities to stop illegal stock and selling of tobacco and tobacco products in the Roing region of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. A large quantity of tobacco products was also seized by the authorities during this campaign.

An Anti-Tobacco Flying Squad from Roing conducted a surprise raid in the Upper and Lower Market areas and localities near the schools of Roing. The operation was carried out under the banner of Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 on Monday.

A total of 82.17 kgs of tobacco products were seized during the drive. The seized items were last disposed of under the supervision of CO Roing.

The Anti-Tobacco Flying Squad was headed by CO Talo Moyong, alongside DPO Dr N Yirang, and police personnel and DTCC staff. During the operation, a total of 13 shop owners of the region were fined Rs 200 each under Section 7 (Prohibition on sale of Cigarettes and other tobacco products without specified health warnings) and Rs 200 from a shop owner under Sec-6(b) (Prohibition on sale of Tobacco products within 100 yards of an educational institution).

An awareness campaign was also undertaken for all restaurant and hotel owners. During this campaign, they were made aware of about Sec-4 (Prohibition on smoking in any public place) and the establishments were ordered to display ‘No Smoking’ warning signage for the public.