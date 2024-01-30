Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Entrepreneur Tage Rita's Naara Aaba Kiwi Wine Gains Global Recognition as a Case Study

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: In the scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Rita, an agricultural engineer turned entrepreneur, not only put India on the global wine map but with his organic kiwi wine, Naara Aaba, established itself as a landmark case study in innovation and women.

Naara Aaba, which means "father's name" in the local parlance, represents more than just the wine's unique name; it embodies Rita's journey that started in 2017. Faced with the challenge of more kiwis, Rita invested in a boutique winery, coming up with a solution that not only solved a local problem but paved the way for change greater than that, too. Rita’s work has received national recognition and has been selected as a case study by the Richard School of Business Foundation, the Richard Ivey School of Business, and the University of Western Ontario.

The accolade highlights the impressive success of Naara Aaba in a challenging market to kiwifruit farmers groups and individuals emphasizing farmers in Arunachal Pradesh. Winemaking at Naara Aaba is deeply rooted in tradition and has been refined through six years of meticulous research. Starting from scratch with 20,000 liters and now expanded to 60,000 liters, supporting 300 farmers in its first year alone, best enjoyed at six to eight Celsius, the wine takes months four from crushing to bottling.

Tage Rita's achievements extend beyond wine itself, she has won prestigious awards like the Women Transforming India Awards 2018 by the United Nations and NITI Aayog, along with the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2022. Among the overwhelming accolades, her company has become a business source for more people, and up to 100 seasonal workers to join the 25 permanent staff.

With a revenue of Rs 12 crore, Naara Aaba stands as a testament to Rita's entrepreneurial prowess and commitment to sustainable agriculture. Her success story has not only inspired aspiring entrepreneurs but also positioned her as a beacon for the potential of sustainable practices in the region. The glass holds more than wine; it cradles the success story of Tage Rita's visionary journey in revitalizing the landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.