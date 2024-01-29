Assam: Wave Of Exodus In Congress Will Continue, Says Minister Pijush Hazarika

GUWAHATI: The recent wave of exodus in the Congress party has shaken its foundations in Assam, weakening it even further.
To make things worse, it seems like the exodus is not over just yet. Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has said that many more leaders from the Grand Old Party are set to quit the party on February 5, 2024.
This remark by the minister comes just a day after former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi left the Congress and joined the BJP.
The cabinet minister is confident that many more leaders from the Congress would be leaving the party on February 5 and he went on to state that this wave of exodus will continue.
"Many more leaders will be leaving the Congress on February 5. I am hopeful that on February 5, more big leaders and party workers will come out of the Congress. Everyday someone is calling us up to join our party. Once when I said that Congress party will be wiped out, they had abused me. Now you can see. Now this wave will continue, it will not stop," the cabinet minister said.
"Himanta Biswa Sarma is working for the state, Narendra Modi is working for the country. And because the people love us, even these opposition party leaders are being forced to support us and join the BJP. This wave will continue," Hazarika added.
Meanwhile, these turn of events is a disastrous outcome for the Congress, which once considered the North-eastern region as its bastion.
However, much to their despair, the tides have turned for the Grand Old Party as they have ceded a lot of ground to their arch rival BJP.
Much to their credit, the saffron party has managed to wipe out the Congress entirely in the north-east and is dismantling them step by step.