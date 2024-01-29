Assam: Wave Of Exodus In Congress Will Continue, Says Minister Pijush Hazarika

GUWAHATI: The recent wave of exodus in the Congress party has shaken its foundations in Assam, weakening it even further.

To make things worse, it seems like the exodus is not over just yet. Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has said that many more leaders from the Grand Old Party are set to quit the party on February 5, 2024.

This remark by the minister comes just a day after former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi left the Congress and joined the BJP.