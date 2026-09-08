Arunachal Pradesh: ASSU Calls 24-Hour Bandh in Sagalee

Guwahati: Today, the All Sagalee Students’ Union (ASSU) has called for a 24-hour bandh in Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district, demanding immediate action on a range of issues affecting the constituency.

The students’ body has raised concerns over the health and education sectors, as well as administration, infrastructure, land protection, banking services and environmental conservation.

As per ASSU, the bandh aims to draw the Government’s attention to the grievances of local residents and press for timely measures to address the problems affecting the area. The union has also demanded better utilisation of existing infrastructure and government facilities, along with measures to protect land and strengthen essential public services.

Ahead of the bandh, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Sagalee and local police appealed to the students’ union to defer or withdraw the strike, citing public interest.

With the bandh now underway, commuters travelling between Itanagar and areas including Seppa and Pakke Kessang have been advised to take alternative routes.