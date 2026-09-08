4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, at 9.57 am, Guwahati and neighbouring areas were jolted by an earthquake, with tremors felt across several parts of the city. The earthquake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, occurred at around, causing brief tremors in Guwahati and surrounding areas. People in several area reportedly felt the ground shake, prompting some people to step outside their homes and offices as a precaution.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, with it's epicenter located around 81km WSW of Guwahati.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring areas, although the intensity appeared to be relatively mild. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage following the earthquake. Authorities are expected to assess the situation and monitor for any further seismic activity.

Further details regarding the epicentre, depth and exact geographical extent of the tremors are awaited.

The earthquake comes as a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity, with Assam and other parts of the Northeast located in a seismically active zone.