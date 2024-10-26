Arunachal Pradesh: Expedition Towards Undiscovered Lake Near LAC Concludes

Itanagar: A trekking team from Arunachal Pradesh led by State Information Commissioner Khopey Thaley and comprising researchers Dr Shantanu and Shirumai Khusiali Kri undertook an expedition to an unexplored lake in Chaglagam circle of Anjaw district recently. The team also included five local youths.

The team started off their journey from Hayuliang on 15 October and concluded the trek on 25 October. The team witnessed several endemic and economically significant plant species while they were trekking toward the unexplored lake of Arunachal Pradesh.

The plant species include Coptis teeta, Panax species, Podophyllum hexandrum, and Paris polyphylla. The team has also encountered rare wildlife like the Mishmi Takin and the evasive leopard cat, indicating the rich biodiversity of the region.

Arunachal Pradesh, a beautiful northeastern state of India, is gradually gaining popularity on the tourism radar. To enhance tourism, the state is now welcoming both domestic and international visitors. The Arunachal Pradesh government has introduced a tourism policy that focuses on film tourism, farm experiences, wine-making, and eco-tourism, creating exciting opportunities for visitors under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Commander 181 officially launched the trekking expedition on October 14 with support from the Indian Army's 3 Grenadiers.