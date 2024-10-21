Tripura: GRP Nabs Notorious Human Trafficker Near Agartala

AGARTALA: Amidst the rising influx of infiltrators illegally crossing over to Tripura through the porous Indo-Bangladesh border, the security forces have made a major breakthrough in its bid to stop human trafficking.
After persistent attempts, the Government Railway Police (GRP) finally managed to arrest a notorious human trafficker identified as Sabiran Sarkar alias Kalu in the Lankamura area near Agartala in the wee hours of Sunday following a raid at his house.
The apprehended individual has been accused of trafficking many Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals into Tripura. The law enforcement authorities made him as one of their top target due to his illicit activities but he had somehow managed to evade capture until now.
The GRP informed that the trafficker was produced before a court in Agartala with the police requesting to keep him under their custody for investigation.
The cops have set their eyes on busting the entire human trafficking racket operating in the state and beyond based on the interrogation of the detained person.
