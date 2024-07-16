Arunachal Pradesh: Fake Currency Racket Busted In Papum Pare, Two Arrested

Itanagar: The Papum police busted in counterfeit fake currency racket. The arrest of two individuals is made and fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 3,00,000 is seized

Sima Taba a resident of Police Colony Doimukh filed a complaint at the police station on July 14 2024. According to report, there are innumerable calls made to her for exchange of money at triple the amount that is provided. The complaint finally led to an operation for busting the culprits.

SP Taru Gusar has mobilized a dedicated team under the supervision of SDPO Doimukh. The operation planned is executed well and consequentially two suspects are arrested named Mofijul Ali and Esmile Ali. Both of them are reported to be residents of Lakhimpur district,Assam

The police recovered the counterfeit notes, wrapped in a blue polythene bag, amounting to Rs 3,00,000 in Rs 500 denominations. The seizure was conducted in the presence of an independent witness, with the entire recovery process video graphed as per Section 105 BNSS.