Gold Theft Racket Bust in Kahilipara, 5 held including City Jewelers

As the reporting of crimes has increased number, Guwahati Police has got on major gold theft racket on Monday night in Kahilipara. The arrest of five men including two thieves and three city-based jewelers has lifted gold valued Rs 7 lakhs in a house in Kahilipara on July 8th. The CCTV footage is reported as a shred of evidence of the theft. This is followed by the police to proceed with the search investigation.

The culprits are arrested in the investigation. The police have found Jewelry worth around Rs 5 lakhs recovered from Lakhtokia. The police also found stolen gold melted into a plate along with a motorcycle. Screwdrivers wrenches and melee weapons are used in the theft as sources said.

The two arrested thieves have been identified . s Xun Kumar Das from Satgaon and Lal Chandra Ali from Barpeta, while the jewelers are – Akbar Ali, Nirmal Mandal, and Jivan Karmakar