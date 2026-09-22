Arunachal Pradesh Final Electoral Roll Records 6.96 Lakh Voters After SIR

Guwahati: Today, Arunachal Pradesh’s final electoral roll was published, recording 6,96,026 electors, a decline of 1,91,479 from the pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) count. The final roll comprises 3,43,709 men, 3,52,315 women and two third-gender electors. The gender ratio stands at 1,025 women per 1,000 men, officials said.

As per election office, 43.61 per cent of registered electors have a physical or digital Voter ID card. The SIR exercise began in Arunachal Pradesh on 5th June . The draft electoral roll published on 21st July contained 7,18,046 electors. Of these, 6,32,871 were mapped as self or progeny, while 85,175 were categorised as unmapped.

Election authorities issued notices to unmapped electors and 1,33,413 electors with logical discrepancies for verification, with 2,18,588 notices issued in total.

During the claims and objections period from 21st July to 20th August , authorities received 18,598 forms. A total of 8,803 electors were added and 1,924 were deleted from the draft roll. The final roll therefore reduced the electorate from 8,87,505 before the SIR to 6,96,026.

Electors who are dissatisfied with the final roll can appeal before the district magistrate within 15 days of publication. A second appeal can be filed before the chief electoral officer within 30 days of the district magistrate’s order.

The final electoral roll for service voters was also published, with 5,552 service electors enrolled in the state.