Assam: BJP-Congress Workers Clash in Morigaon, MLA Asif Nazar’s Vehicle Stopped

Guwahati: Today, a confrontation broke out between BJP and Congress workers in Morigaon, after BJP workers allegedly stopped the vehicle of Congress MLA Asif Nazar at Garoimari and raised “Go Back Asif Nazar” slogans.

As per reports, BJP workers blocked Nazar’s vehicle, following which a scuffle broke out between supporters of the two parties. The situation was later brought under control after the intervention of the Morigaon Senior Superintendent of Police, who helped escort the MLA away from the spot.

The incident came a day after tension was reported during Congress campaigning in Samaguri ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. A Congress campaign convoy carrying Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other leaders was allegedly targeted with stones while travelling to an election meeting.

Congress alleged that BJP supporters were behind the incident, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was a clash between rival Congress factions. Sarma urged the state Congress leadership to address its internal differences and said political rivalry should not disturb public order.