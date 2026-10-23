Arunachal Pradesh: Four Women Injured in Clash Over Siang Hydropower Project

Guwahati: At least four women were injured in a clash between police and protesters opposing the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh on 23rd October . Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, officials said.

The confrontation occurred at Dite-Dime near Geku in Siang district during a 12-hour bandh against the proposed 11,200 MW project.

Siang Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikhom said around 150–200 protesters from Geku and Komkar allegedly attempted to breach police barricades, damage vehicles and pelt security personnel with stones. The protesters were also reportedly carrying machetes, lathis and slingshots.

Sikhom said the demonstrators had gathered around 7 am and allegedly violated prohibitory orders. Legal action was initiated in the presence of an executive magistrate, he added.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, leaving four women injured. They were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Protesters, however, claimed that several people were hit by tear gas shells and experienced breathing difficulties.

Officials said the bandh was peaceful in other parts of Siang and Upper Siang districts. The shutdown disrupted normal life across Siang and Upper Siang districts and parts of East Siang, with shops and businesses remaining closed and residents largely staying indoors.