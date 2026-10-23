Kaziranga Records 1,000 Consecutive Days Without Rhino Poaching

Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Park has recorded 1,000 consecutive days without rhino poaching, The Chief Minister of Asasm Himanta Biswa Sarma said, highlighting the sustained efforts to protect the state’s iconic one-horned rhinoceroses.

In a social media post, Sarma said the milestone reflected the forest department ’ continued efforts and firm commitment to combating poaching.

He noted that rhinos in Kaziranga had remained safe from poaching for more than three years and expressed confidence that the record would continue through sustained conservation measures. The achievement marks a significant milestone in wildlife protection at Kaziranga, which is renowned for its population of the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros.

Located in Kaziranga National Park, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s most important habitats for the species. The park has long been at the centre of conservation efforts aimed at protecting rhinos from poaching and preserving their natural habitat.

The milestone underscores the importance of continued vigilance, effective enforcement and coordinated conservation efforts to safeguard Kaziranga’s wildlife for future generations.