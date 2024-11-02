Arunachal Pradesh Gets New Butterfly Park at Pakke

Itanagar: The Health & Family Welfare Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Biyuram Wahge, formally inaugurated the Butterfly Park at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Pakke Kessang district during an event organised on Friday.

The new Butterfly park is located at the West Bank Forest Camp and it aims to enhance biodiversity conservation efforts and encourage eco-tourism in the region and the state as a whole. During the inaugural event, Biyuram Wahge also launched a new website for the Pakke Tiger Reserve. This website provides all necessary information on conservation, tourism, and biodiversity at the park.

The minister highlighted the importance of community engagement in conservation and the need for eco-tourism practices that honour local traditions and the natural environment. He commended Pakke Tiger Reserve for serving as a model sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, blending conservation with community involvement.

He also extended support to the local community by distributing financial assistance to homestay owners in Seijosa, promoting eco-tourism and local economic growth, and providing Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) mitigation kits to affected families, underscoring PTR’s ongoing commitment to fostering positive coexistence between the community and wildlife.

He also visited the Butterfly Information Centre, which features educational exhibits on the local butterfly species and their ecological roles. The centre also includes a Digital Interactive Panel and Virtual Reality experience, providing visitors with an engaging and informative journey into the world of butterflies.

The minister also launched an elephant positive reinforcement training program for mahouts and an Elephant Song during the event. Brochures of Butterflies of PTR and the Soming Narming Cultural Group were also released.