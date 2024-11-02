Meghalaya: NEHU Non-Teaching Staff to Stage Indefinite Cease Work Starting November 4

SHILLONG: Non-teaching staff of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) declared an indefinite cease work beginning from November 4 following a protest taken up by the North Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA). The university non-teaching staff association protested for undue delay in promotion procedures and fresh recruitment in many posts advertised on November 3, 2023.

The decision to organize this work stoppage was taken in a general body meeting held on October 29. Members of NEHUNSA expressed their dissatisfaction with the present situation and insisted that the university authorities urgently address the issues at hand, concerning staff promotions and new appointments.

NEHUNSA President Dr WR Synrem said this in a statement from Friday, "The association has made repeated appeals to the administration to expedite the selection process; up to this time there is still not much follow through action on the part of the authorities and for that reason alone one might think perhaps that perhaps the grievances aren't really given due consideration".

There was unrest among the non-teaching staff due to delays in promotion and recruitment. It means that most employees felt worthless and neglected since they work without a well-defined step for career development. Ceasing work was, however, a result of decision by the association since their determination to fight for the rights and get management from the university to take action lies in this act.

NEHUNSA expects that this protest will push the authorities to notice them and take swift action regarding the situation. The indefinite work stoppage will probably make a mess of all operations at the university that work according to routine, such as affecting not only non-teaching staff but students and faculty members who depend on them for various administrative practices.

The situation has been tensed up to date, and there is no clear way the administration of the university will act towards the demands presented by NEHUNSA as November 4 approaches. The staff association appealed to the university community to stand with them in their cause as these are crucial issues that affect the overall well-being and efficiency of the institution.

Thus, indefinite cease work by the NEHU's non-teaching staff marks a landmark in the history of the fight of non-teaching staffs of NEHU to receive proper treatment and recognition in the university system. After this bold step, preparing for which they are working and getting ready for the next phase, one would expect them to take meaningful dialogue with the administration towards an acceptable resolution.