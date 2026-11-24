Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh Government has approved a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the rates from 60% to 63% for state government employees and pensioners.

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has increased Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by three percentage points, taking both rates from 60% to 63% of basic pay and pension, respectively.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the revision. The decision extends the higher allowance benefits to eligible serving government employees and retired personnel across the state.

The revised rates will apply retrospectively from July 1, 2026. This means eligible beneficiaries will receive the increased allowance calculated from that date, rather than only from the month of announcement.

The announcement does not include a verbatim statement from the Chief Minister or a direct government quotation. The confirmed details cover the revised rates, eligible beneficiaries and payment arrangements.

The 3% DA and DR increase covers several categories of government personnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Eligible beneficiaries include regular state government employees, pensioners and family pensioners. All India Services (AIS) officers and eligible central deputation staff are also included in the revised allowance decision.

For serving employees, the increase will be calculated against basic pay. For pensioners, the revised Dearness Relief will be calculated against pension.

The expansion of the revised rates across these categories means both serving personnel and eligible retirees will receive the benefits of the government decision.

The revised DA and DR rates are effective from July 1, 2026, creating four months of arrears for the July-to-October period.

According to the announcement details provided, the arrears will be paid in cash. Eligible employees and pensioners will therefore receive the difference arising from the increase from 60% to 63% for the applicable period.

The exact individual arrears amount will depend on the beneficiary's basic pay or pension. No specific rupee amount has been provided in the announcement details.

The revised 63% DA and DR rates are expected to be reflected in November 2026 salary and pension payments. The payment arrangement separates the four months of pending arrears from the implementation of the revised monthly allowance rate.

Eligible beneficiaries can therefore expect the revised rate to apply to November payments, alongside the cash disbursement of arrears covering July through October.

The increase raises the applicable allowance rate by three percentage points for eligible government employees and pensioners.

The revision provides additional DA for serving personnel and DR for pensioners, with the July 1 effective date ensuring that the increased rates cover the specified retrospective period.

The November 2026 salary and pension cycle is the stated implementation point for the revised rates, while the four months of arrears will be paid separately in cash.