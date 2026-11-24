Guwahati: The International singer-songwriter Elliot James Reay praised Shillong's welcoming people, scenic beauty and diverse musical culture following his performance at the Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Reflecting on his first visit to Shillong, Reay said the city and its people had exceeded his expectations. He admitted that he had little idea of what to expect before arriving, as everything about the destination was new to him.

Speaking about his experience, the singer-songwriter said, “Honestly, I had no idea what to expect, especially coming somewhere that I’ve never been before. Everything was new to me, but the people have been so welcoming.”

His remarks highlighted the warm reception he received during his visit. He also appreciated Shillong's scenic surroundings and the city's diverse musical culture.

Reay's comments offered an international performer's perspective on the experience of visiting Meghalaya and participating in one of the state's music events.

Reay performed at the Cherry Blossom Festival 2026, where artistes from different countries and musical backgrounds came together.

The singer-songwriter appreciated the variety of performers and musical genres featured at the event. He noted the opportunity the festival provides for audiences to experience different styles of music.

His appreciation of the festival's diverse line-up also reflected the importance of bringing together musicians with different creative approaches. The event gave Reay an opportunity to experience Shillong's musical culture while performing before festival audiences.

Reay also shared a message for aspiring musicians from Meghalaya who want to establish themselves in the international music industry.

Rather than prescribing a particular formula for success, he encouraged young artistes to trust their beliefs and creative instincts. “You just got to do what you believe,” he said.

His advice focused on the importance of staying committed to one's artistic vision. For emerging musicians looking to build their identities, the message was to pursue their creative direction instead of simply following others.

Reay's remarks also offered encouragement to local talent seeking opportunities beyond their immediate music communities.

Reay also expressed interest in exploring Shillong's local cuisine during his visit. Among the traditional dishes he wanted to try was Jadoh, a popular Khasi delicacy. His interest in local food added another dimension to his first experience of the city.

Alongside his appreciation of the people, scenery and music, the singer-songwriter's comments reflected his interest in experiencing different aspects of Meghalaya's culture.