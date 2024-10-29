Arunachal Pradesh Governor Arrives in Tawang

Tawang: The governor of the state of Arunachal Pradesh has arrived in the mountain town of Tawang. He is on a four-day visit to the Tawang district.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General (Retd), K T Parnaik arrived at Tawang on Monday on a four-day tour to the district. He has been accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik. The governor will also visit the border villages under the Vibrant Border Villages programme and forward border posts to interact with troops.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with his wife Tsering Dolma, local MLA Namgey Tsering, DC Kanki Darang, SP DW Thungon and HoDs welcomed the governor when he arrived in Tawang.

It must be noted that the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to celebrate the festival of Diwali on October 31 with soldiers at Bum La Pass. The governor arrived at Tawang while the CM was already in his native place for the upcoming festival of lights.

Recently, in celebration of United Nations Day, the historic high-altitude International Tawang Marathon was held at Tawang on Thursday. Jointly organized by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Indian Army, this year’s marathon attracted as many as 4,580 participants, including 1,199 women from 27 states across the country and ten friendly foreign nations.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gajraj Corps graced the occasion by running alongside the participants, highlighting the spirit of unity and collaboration that defined the event, a defence communiqué informed here.