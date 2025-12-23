Arunachal Pradesh Govt Launches AI and Machine Learning Skilling Programme

Itanagar: With an aim to equip students and youth with future-ready skills, the Arunachal Pradesh government has announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) skilling programme, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday.
In this regard, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ranchovation Labs Pvt. Ltd., an organisation backed by IIT Delhi, to roll out structured AI and ML training across Arunachal Pradesh.
The initiative is designed to prepare learners for emerging technology-driven careers.
"Announcing the Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Skilling Programme. The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has executed an MoU with Ranchovation Labs Pvt. Ltd., backed by IIT Delhi, to provide AI–ML training to students and youths of the state," the Chief Minister worte oon micro-blogging site X.
Under the programme, a 60-hour AI Job Ready course will be offered to college students, graduates and youth, focusing on practical skills and industry-relevant knowledge. In addition, a five-day AI Explorer Bootcamp will be conducted for school students from Classes 6 to 12 to introduce them to the fundamentals of artificial intelligence at an early stage.
The AI and ML skilling programme is scheduled to begin from January 12, 2026, and is expected to benefit a large number of students and young people across the state.