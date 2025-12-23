Two Declared Foreigners Asked to Leave Assam Within 24 Hours

Guwahati: The Biswanath district administration in Assam has directed two women, declared as foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal, to leave the country within 24 hours of receiving the official orders, officials said on Monday.
As per the officials, the Foreigners’ Tribunal had earlier declared Asmull Khatun of Missamari village and Afuja Begum of Bakrapatta village as Bangladeshi nationals in separate cases. Following the tribunal’s rulings, Biswanath District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia issued expulsion orders under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.
As per the order, the two women have been instructed to remove themselves from the territory of Assam, India, within 24 hours of receipt of the notice. The order specified that they must exit the country through the Dhubri, Sribhumi or South Salmara–Mankachar routes.
The administration also warned that failure to comply with the directive would compel the government to take appropriate steps to forcibly remove them from the state.
The development comes days after the Nagaon district administration issued similar expulsion notices to 15 individuals identified as foreigners, directing them to leave the country on December 18.