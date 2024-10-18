Arunachal Pradesh: Hage Lailang Appointed as Joint Secretary

Itanagar: Officials and staff of the Upper Siang district administration of Arunachal Pradesh bit their farewell to the Deputy Commissioner, Hage Lailang on Thursday as he was transferred and appointed as a Joint Secretary by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The officers and staff members of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Yingkiong, the district headquarters of the Upper Siang district bid a warm farewell to outgoing Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang on Thursday. Hage Lailang was recently been transferred to Itanagar as Joint Secretary in the Hydropower Department of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Hage Lailang expressed great satisfaction with his two-year tenure in Upper Siang as the Deputy Commissioner in his speech. He also emphasised the successful conduct of the recent elections because of the efforts of the officials and staff. He also thanked them for their support and cooperation and urged them to continue working with team spirit, and sincerity.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Yingkiong, Rajiv Chiduni also extended his best wishes to the outgoing Deputy Commissioner, describing him as a warm individual and capable administrator. He recalled the joint efforts during the recent elections. The heads of multiple departments also offered their well-wishes, hoping for Hage Lailang’s continued health, peace, and progress in the future.