Shillong: Fire Engulfs OB Shopping Mall In Police Bazar; No Casualties Reported

SHILLONG: A massive fire broke out in the OB Shopping Mall located in Shillong's bustling Police Bazar area late Sunday morning, sparking a tense situation.

The blaze is reported to have occurred at around around 9 or 10 AM in a hotel located above the shopping mall. A short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the flames.

Fortunately, there have reportedly been no casualties or significant damage at the time of the filing of this report.

The inferno sent large plumes of smoke billowing into the air, leaving the residents and shoppers in the nearby vicinity in a state of panic.