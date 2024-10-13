Shillong: Fire Engulfs OB Shopping Mall In Police Bazar; No Casualties Reported

SHILLONG: A massive fire broke out in the OB Shopping Mall located in Shillong's bustling Police Bazar area late Sunday morning, sparking a tense situation.
The blaze is reported to have occurred at around around 9 or 10 AM in a hotel located above the shopping mall. A short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the flames.
Fortunately, there have reportedly been no casualties or significant damage at the time of the filing of this report.
The inferno sent large plumes of smoke billowing into the air, leaving the residents and shoppers in the nearby vicinity in a state of panic.
Swift action ensued as Fire and emergency services rushed to the site and brought the situation under control.
Darwin M. Sangma, SP (Fire & Emergency Services) for Shillong said that the fire was not that massive, adding that the flames have been extinguished.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined and the authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain the actual reason behind it.
ALSO READ: Mild Earthquake Jolts Assam And Bhutan, No Casualties Reported
ALSO WATCH: