Arunachal Pradesh: HWS Demands Evidence Regarding Ha Tatu’s ST Certificate

Itanagar: The issue regarding the authenticity of the ST certificate of Ha Tatu remains to be resolved as the Ha Welfare Society has now demanded the authorities concerned submit authentic evidence regarding the same within seven days.

The Ha Welfare Society (HWS) has demanded the Arunachal Pradesh Non-APST Offspring ST Surrender Abhiyan Committee (APNOSTSAC) provide the necessary authentic evidence of Ha Tatu within seven days. Ha Welfare Society general secretary Ha Taji, addressing the members of media at the capital, said there is no truth in the claims of APNOSTSAC chairman Taw Paul. Ha Tatu has been given an ST certificate by the authority concerned after proper scrutiny of the documents, he mentioned.

“Whereas the claim and objection made by one Lokam Talo against Ha Tatu has been dismissed by the district administration while the high court also gave judgment in his favour for which Paul’s claim is nothing but to tarnish his hard-earned image,” Ha Taji further said.

The HWS is ready to declare Tatu as non-APST if Taw Paul presents Tatu’s biological father with substantial evidence, he said. He also added that a defamation case against Taw Paul and his team has already been filed. Also, Ha Tatu had already obtained his ST certificate in 1994, but due to circumstances he had applied for a fresh ST certificate in 2017 as the derogatory word ‘Dafla’ as replaced by ‘Nyishi’.

Taw Paul had earlier claimed that Ha Tatu had illegally obtained an ST certificate and availing its benefits and referring to Lokam Talo’s complaint, he claimed said that Tatu’s biological father’s name is Babua Dutto.