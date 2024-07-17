Arunachal Pradesh Indian civet Rescued from Papu Hills

According to sources the authorities have said they are on the verge of sending the civet back to its wild and following a soft release of protocol.

PTR DFO Satya Prakash Singh expressed his gratitude to the locals for timely information to save the wild cubs. He also expressed his gratefulness to the State Department Of Forest and the CBRC. The DFO has further appealed to the public to make maneuvers whenever such an incident to wildlife is found stranded or injured

The Asiatic Black Bear organization has saved as many as 60 orphaned bear cubs and rescued them back to the wild in Arunachal Pradesh

Besides bears, it rescues other animals in distress, in collaboration with forest departments, across the state.