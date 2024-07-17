Arunachal Pradesh Indian civet Rescued from Papu Hills

Papum: In the Papum district of Papu hill a small Indian civet is rescued. n the district of Pakke-kessang , jointly operated by the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) and the Wildlife Trust of India, is given rehabilitation to the two-month-old civet
The civet is kept at the Itanagar Biological Park and now it is moved to the CBRC ON 28th June. The preliminary examination has revealed the civets' weakness and also informed to be stressed. There is an essential for utmost care and treatment at the CBRC. It is also informed that its intensive treatment has led to signs of improvement in its health. The normal eating habits and a healthy appetite are observed
According to sources the authorities have said they are on the verge of sending the civet back to its wild and following a soft release of protocol.
PTR DFO Satya Prakash Singh expressed his gratitude to the locals for timely information to save the wild cubs. He also expressed his gratefulness to the State Department Of Forest and the CBRC. The DFO has further appealed to the public to make maneuvers whenever such an incident to wildlife is found stranded or injured
The Asiatic Black Bear organization has saved as many as 60 orphaned bear cubs and rescued them back to the wild in Arunachal Pradesh
Besides bears, it rescues other animals in distress, in collaboration with forest departments, across the state.
Civets are usually solitary and live in tree hollows, among rocks, and in similar places, coming out to forage at night. Except for the arboreal palmcivets, such as Paradoxurus (also known as toddy cat because of its fondness for palm juice, or “toddy”) and Nandinia, civets are mainly terrestrial. The Sunda otter civet (Cynogale bennetti), the African civet (Civettictis civetta), and the rare Congo water civet (Genetta piscivora) are semiaquatic. Civets feed on small animals and on vegetable matter. Their litters usually consist of two or three young
