Assam: NSCN-IM recruitment bid foiled in Tinsukia district

Tinsukia: Indian Army foiled a recruitment bid by the NSCN-IM faction in Tinsukia district. To maintain peace and tranquility in Assam the Indian Army prevented the local youths from the trap of insurgent groups

The officials reported that there are four youths instigated to join the unlawful activities in the pretext of patriotism as opposed to the constitution of India

The individuals are reportedly lured by an active cadre of the NSCN-IM, who persuaded them to join their ranks.