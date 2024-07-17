Assam: NSCN-IM recruitment bid foiled in Tinsukia district

Tinsukia: Indian Army foiled a recruitment bid by the NSCN-IM faction in Tinsukia district. To maintain peace and tranquility in Assam the Indian Army prevented the local youths from the trap of insurgent groups
The officials reported that there are four youths instigated to join the unlawful activities in the pretext of patriotism as opposed to the constitution of India
The individuals are reportedly lured by an active cadre of the NSCN-IM, who persuaded them to join their ranks.
According to reports and information the Army is on constant search operation to track such activities on record. It is reported that on July 12th 2024 the youths had an instruction to board a train from Dimapur to New Tinsukia Railway Station
Indian Army personnel, in collaboration with Assam Police, established a discreet surveillance network at the railway station. The four individuals were apprehended while attempting to board the train.
The youths have been warned by police authorities and handed over to their families. This precise information-based operation by the Army has not only prevented the youths of Upper Assam from falling into the trap of insurgents but also exposed the nefarious network of illegal recruitment of young people in the region.
He said that as per the latest inputs, the youths have been given a warning by police authorities and handed over to their families. ”
In another separate operation, the Army and Assam Police dismantled a major extortion network of NSCN-IM in Tinsukia and apprehended five key link persons involved in channeling the extortion money to Naga outfit cadres.
Lt Col Shukla said that a tea garden owner, who received an extortion threat of Rs 10 lakh from an NSCN-IM cadre, was kept under surveillance.
“The first Over Ground Worker (OGW) was apprehended, leading to the apprehension of four more linked persons, disrupting the entire extortion chain,” he said.
This coordinated effort has dealt a significant blow to the extortion activities of NSCN-IM in the eastern (Upper) Assam region, ensuring a safer environment for the local population, he added.
Also Read: Assam Agricultural Scientist Dr. Veena advocates for enhanced riverine trade; Bangladesh routes improvement NIWF with IWAI
Also Watch: