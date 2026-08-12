Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar Municipal Corporation Bans Single-Use Plastic

Guwahati: Today, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation has imposed a strict ban on single-use plastic items and plastic carry bags measuring less than 120 microns within its jurisdiction. In an order issued by IMC Joint Commissioner Khoda Lasa, shops, commercial establishments, supermarkets, hotels, eateries and street vendors have been directed to immediately stop using the prohibited items and switch to eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives.

The banned products include plastic-stemmed earbuds, balloon sticks, plastic flags, candy and ice-cream sticks, thermocol decorations, plastic plates, cups, cutlery, straws, wrapping films, stirrers and PVC banners below 100 microns.

The manufacture, stocking, distribution, sale and transportation of plastic carry bags below 120 microns and non-biodegradable packaging sachets have also been prohibited.

Traders dealing in plastic packaging have been instructed to comply with mandatory labelling requirements under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The IMC said the ban would be enforced through regular inspections, surprise checks and special drives. It also warned residents against littering or improperly disposing of plastic waste in drains, roads, parks, markets and water bodies.

The civic body appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and shopkeepers to cooperate with the initiative.