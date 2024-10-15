Arunachal Pradesh: Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum to be Inaugurated on 23 October

Itanagar: The Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung, Dirang, West Kameng is ready to open its doors to the public. The facility will be inaugurated by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh in the presence of Kamlesh Paswan, Minister of State for Rural Development, Government of India and Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps. It will serve as the cultural beacon of peace, security and commitment to nation-building through community integration.

The “Land of Dawn Lit Mountains”, Arunachal Pradesh has a deep-rooted connection to Indian civilization tracing mentions in Kalika Purana and the great epic Mahabharat. It is replete with innumerable historical monuments and archaeological sites that establish its rich cultural and ancient heritage which along with resplendent natural beauty comes together harmoniously at the Kameng Museum.

The museum conceptualized by the Indian Army as part of OPERATION SADBHAVANA and synergized with the Vibrant Village Programme of the Government of India and the local community stands proudly as a testament to the rich and diverse cultural legacy of Arunachal Pradesh. This collaborative effort brings together cultural and religious linkages of all communities covering all tangible historical, religious, archaeological and ethnographic aspects woven into the fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

The grandeur of Kameng Cultural and Heritage Museum has been professionally and aesthetically curated by the National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology along with the voluntary donation of ancestral land and 343 traditional artefacts by the local community. The museum has state of the art movie hall showcasing rich cultural and heritage linkages of Arunachal Pradesh with Bharatvarsh. A cafeteria and children’s park have also been constructed for the tourists. The Museum will immerse us in a tapestry of tradition and historical depth narrating a true story of resilience, unity and an enduring connection to our nation. It will inspire visitors from across the globe fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Arunachal Pradesh’s culture and heritage. The Kameng Cultural and Heritage Museum will bring a transformative beginning to the region and will proudly stand as a beacon of identity, heritage and pride of Arunachal Pradesh and India.

The museum is set to be inaugurated on 23 October 2024 at 10 AM. It is located at Nyukmadung in the Dirang Sub Division of the West Kameng District of ​Arunachal Pradesh.