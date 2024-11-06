Arunachal Pradesh Students Interact With Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Several students from the state of Arunachal Pradesh are part of a tour organised by the Indian Army and they met and interacted with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi as a part of this tour.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju interacted with the students from Arunachal Pradesh who are on a national integration tour organised by the Indian Army. The participating students were also given a tour of the parliament building as a part of this journey.

The event has been organised by the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps as part of Operation Sadbhavana. A total of fifteen students and one teacher from Mahabodhi School, Tawang are on a national integration tour to Delhi, Agra and Bharatpur.

The 10-day tour aims at providing a platform to children from far-flung areas of Arunachal Pradesh to witness the growth and development of the country in its journey towards emerging as Viksit Bharat.

Recently, another group of students from multiple villages of the ethnic violence-hit state of Manipur met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This meet was a part of the 10-day tour organized by the Indian Army. During this meeting, the students shared their aspirations and dreams with the President of India.