Arunachal Pradesh to Get 13 Major Hydroelectric Projects

The Union Cabinet of the Government of India has approved the construction of a total of thirteen major dams across the state of Arunachal Pradesh. These projects will have the target of generating 12,723 MW of electricity in total. The proposed dams are to be constructed across Siang, Subansiri, Jia Bharali, and other rivers in the state.

According to reports, two major dams will be built on the Subansiri and Kamala Rivers. The Subansiri Upper Dam targets to generate 2,000 MW of electricity, while the Subansiri Middle Dam has a target of 1,800 MW of electricity. Another major hydroelectric project is to be constructed in the upper stretches of the Gerukamukh hydropower project. A mega hydroelectric project has been planned on the Lohit River in Anjaw district targeting a generation capacity of 1,200 MW.

A total of ten more projects are to be constructed on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh. Five of these will be located in Shi Yomi district, and the remaining five in the Dibang Valley district.