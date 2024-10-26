Arunachal Pradesh University Undertakes Initiative on Consumer Rights

Itanagar: In a bid to spread awareness about the rights of consumers, the Arunachal Pradesh University in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh organised a special talk on Friday.

The Department of Commerce in the Arunachal Pradesh University of the East Siang district organized a special talk aimed at increasing awareness of consumer rights at the university’s conference hall. Speaking during the event, Registrar Narmi Darang said that “the problems about consumer rights should be practically taken up by complaining to the authority concerned, rather than only writing on social media and other websites.”

Programme coordinator Dr Yab Rajiv Camder also spoke about the importance of consumer rights and how it affects everyone. He said, “The trickledown effects of violation of consumer rights should be stopped in time.”

The district legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) assistant controller also conducted a session on consumer rights and the Consumer Protection Act. He also demonstrated the importance of the IS mark and how to check the detailed information about a product through the BIS application which, he said, is available on Google Play Store.

He also enumerated some examples of prevailing cases regarding how the LMCA department delivered justice to consumers through the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC).

East Siang DCDRC member Daniel Gao delivered a speech on the Consumer Protection Act and legal procedures, and the capacity of the consumer court.

Arunachal Pradesh University’s Commerce HoD Dr Chiging Yamang also attended the event along with Tribal Studies Assistant Professor Dr Tarh Ramya and Economics Assistant Professor Dr Tagam Dabi.