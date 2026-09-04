Arunachal Pradesh: Violence Reported in Bordumsa Amid Electoral Roll Revision

Guwahati: Today, violence was reported in Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh, during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with an All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union member reportedly injured in a confrontation.

The member, identified by the AAPSU as Khoda Lazer, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Visuals have been circulating on social media showed him receiving medical attention for head injuries. The circumstances surrounding the reported assault and the identities of those involved have not been independently established.

Security forces from across Changlang district were deployed in Bordumsa and adjoining areas to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order. Today’s incident came a day after a hearing on claims and objections related to the 49/33-Bijoypur polling station was disrupted at the Panchayat Hall in Bordumsa.

An official notice issued by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on 03rd September said 222 of 252 Form-6 applications and 150 of 303 Form-7 applications had been heard and disposed of before the proceedings were disrupted.

The remaining hearings were adjourned and rescheduled for 4th September at the ADC Conference Hall.