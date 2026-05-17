ECI announces special intensive electoral roll revision in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Arunachal Pradesh will be conducted from June 5 to September 22 as part of phase-III of the nationwide exercise aimed at ensuring accuracy and transparency in voter lists.

According to a press note issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here, the revision exercise in Arunachal Pradesh will be carried out along with Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh, with July 1 next, fixed as the qualifying date.

The preparation, training and printing work for the exercise will be undertaken from June 5 to 14, while Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house visits from June 15 to July 14. Rationalisation of polling stations is also scheduled to be completed by July 14.

The draft electoral roll will be published on July 21, following which claims and objections can be filed between July 21 and August 20. Disposal of claims and objections will continue till September 18, while the final electoral roll will be published on September 22, this year.

The ECI said the SIR is a participative exercise involving electors, political parties and election officials. Political parties have been urged to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at every polling booth to ensure transparency and wider participation in the revision process.

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